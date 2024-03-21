Chad Daybell booked into Ada County Jail in Boise - East Idaho News

BOISE — Chad Daybell has been moved from the Fremont County Jail and was booked into the Ada County Jail in Boise on Thursday.

Daybell has been in the Fremont County Jail since June 2020, when he was arrested after the remains of Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow were found buried on his property.

The Salem man, who married Lori Vallow two weeks after his wife Tammy Daybell died in October 2019, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Tammy, JJ and Tylee. Jury selection for his trial is scheduled to begin April 1 in Ada County.

Fremont County Sheriff deputies drove Daybell from St. Anthony to Boise Thursday morning. He will remain in the Ada County Jail until the trial, which is expected to last 8-10 weeks, is finished. Daybell has pleaded not guilty to all charges.