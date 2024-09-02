A nonprofit now owns Chad Daybell's property. Here's the first thing that will be done with it. - East Idaho News

SALEM — The property where Chad Daybell and his family lived in Fremont County is now owned by a nonprofit organization.

SJ Healing Crossroads took ownership of the 3.75 acre lot at 202 North 1900 East on Friday. John Prior, Daybell’s attorney, became owner of the property in 2021 after his client was arrested on murder charges.

The four bedroom, 1,900 square foot home was put on the market in June with an asking price of $350,000. Tammy Daybell, Daybell’s first wife, was killed inside the home in October 2019. Daybell then married Lori Vallow and her two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were found buried behind the house in June 2020.

Daybell was found guilty of their murders and is on death row. Vallow Daybell was also found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A local couple, who followed the case closely and wants to remain anonymous, created SJ Healing Crossroads with the intention of purchasing the property and supporting those affected by traumatic loss.

“Such a horrible tragedy happened there and we wanted to be sure the right thing was done with the property,” the couple tells EastIdahoNews.com. “This is all about respecting JJ, Tylee and Tammy and the victims.”

The couple says they plan to first tear down the home and outbuildings on the lot. From there, nothing is set in stone as they want to consult with family members affected by the tragedy. They’ve already spoken with several people close to the case over the past few weeks.

“We want to transform this site from one of sorrow and tragedy into a place of peace, healing and hope for the community,” they say. “This won’t be a playground with swings and a slide but a respectful place.”

Daybell’s family members no longer live in the home and ‘No Trespassing’ signs have been put up. The nonprofit is now raising funds to help pay for demolition efforts and volunteers who want to help lend a hand moving forward are asked to reach out.

Donations to SJ Healing Crossroads are being accepted via GoFundMe, PayPal and at any Bank of Commerce location. You can also send a check to:

PO Box 1346

Idaho Falls, ID 83403

More information can be found on the SJ Healing Crossroads website here.