LISTEN: Judge explains removing death penalty for Lori Daybell during hearing - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — EastIdahoNews.com has obtained an audio recording of the Chad and Lori Daybell court hearing from Tuesday, March 21.

During the hearing, District Judge Steven Boyce granted the defense’s motion to remove the death penalty from the case. He also ruled on a motion to compel prosecutors to turn over all written and recorded statements made by Chad while in custody.

He will issue a written ruling Wednesday on a motion to exclude certain evidence from the trial.

You can read about the hearing here and listen to the proceedings in the video player above.