Man stops to help stranded motorists on I-15, ends up having his car with 2 children inside stolen

POCATELLO — A man who stopped to help a couple on I-15 Saturday night ended up having his car with two children inside stolen by the people who needed assistance, according to police.

The suspects, 24-year-old Raymond Aguirre and 29-year-old Bobbie Jo Torres, both of Pocatello, were eventually apprehended and booked into the Bannock County Jail for grand theft.

It all began around 8:35 p.m. when Idaho State Police received a call that a 2015 Dodge Dart had slid off the southbound lanes of the interstate at milepost 68 in Pocatello.

Before troopers arrived, a man with two children in a 2006 Pontiac G6 stopped to help the stranded motorists. Police say Aguirre and Torres stole the Pontiac and fled the scene with the children still inside the vehicle. The man was left behind.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Pocatello Police officers and Bannock County Sheriff deputies found the unoccupied Pontiac at a home on Dolbeer Street in Pocatello. Aguirre and Torres were taken into custody. The children were found at a relative’s house on South 5th Avenue in Pocatello where they had walked from Dolbeer Street.

Further charges against Aguirre and Torres are pending, according to Idaho State Police.