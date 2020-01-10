Police looking for woman, 2 men who robbed bank

POCATELLO — Police are searching for three people they believe robbed US Bank on Yellowstone Avenue Thursday.

The robbery happened around 12:45 p.m. at 855 Yellowstone Avenue. They believe one of the three suspects stole a vehicle from McDonald’s at 831 Yellowstone Avenue.

The female suspect has shoulder-length blond hair, is possibly wearing a wig and has dark eyebrows, according to a Police Police Department news release. She was wearing heavy makeup and has pock-marks or scars on her right cheek. She was wearing white shoes with black toes, or possibly white slip-on shoes with black socks.

Courtesy Pocatello Police Department

She is traveling in what is believed to be a 2006 to 2010 Hyundai Accent.

The male suspect was wearing beige pants, a baggy black coat and Adidas shoes. He is around 5’10” and 190 pounds. He is traveling in a stolen red 1984 Toyota pickup with the license plate 1B3150.

Police believe there is a third unknown suspect involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6121.

Courtesy Pocatello Police Department