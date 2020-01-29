Prosecutor releases statement on court order regarding missing Rexburg kids

The following is a statement from the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office regarding the missing Rexburg children and the child protection order that Lori Vallow Daybell must physically produce Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in Rexburg or to the Rexburg Police by Thursday. Click here for more on that story. The children have not been seen since September.

We are grateful for the concern and attention being shown regarding the location, health and safety of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow. We again renew our gratitude for the help received and continue to request that anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of the children come forward.

With all the attention paid to this case this week, we would also remind the public and media that child protection cases are sealed and confidential. While the court did allow us to announce the existence of the case and the order that Lori Vallow produce her children, any and all other documents, hearings, and court filings are sealed and confidential by law. As such we legally cannot comment on any other aspect of the case. In the event that information comes forward that would be important for the public to know, we will inquire of the court as to whether that information can be shared.

Again, thank you for your attention regarding this matter. We hope and pray that the children will be produced or found and that they are safe and healthy.