Slow-moving crash traps pickup in canal

AMMON — A crash closed parts of Crowley Road in Ammon for more than two hours Friday.

Janna Van Witbeck was headed to Blue Line Judo, where she is an instructor, Friday morning around 8:30. As she drove her pickup, she came to the roundabout intersection for Crowley Road and 17th Street.

“I was just approaching the roundabout, and there was a car (ahead) that wasn’t entering the roundabout, so I hit my brakes to slow down, and (my truck) just didn’t slow down at all,” she said.

She said she was traveling at less than 20 mph.

“I didn’t want to hit the car, so I just turned the wheel … it was really slow motion,” she said.

The truck slid into the canal on the side of the road and flipped it.

“It just kept going and kept getting worse and turned (the truck) all the way upside down,” Van Witbeck said.

She wasn’t hurt, and the truck was only moderately damaged. She said she was able to climb out of the broken window and call for help.

“I was the first one on scene,” Ammon Fire Marshal Keith Banda said. “When the wrecker got here to try and pull it out, the wrecker kept sliding in on the icy road. We tried a few different maneuvers and couldn’t get it. So I contacted Ammon Fire to send out a crew for a public assist.

More than two hours later, a second wrecker truck and help from the Ammon Fire Department, the truck was finally freed, and traffic moved normally.