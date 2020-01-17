SNOW DAY: These schools are closed Friday due to winter weather

The following school districts have canceled classes on Friday, Jan. 17 due to winter weather conditions.

CLOSURES

Aberdeen School District 58

Bonneville Joint School District 93

Idaho Falls School District 91

American Falls School District 381

American Heritage Charter School

Lighthouse Montessori School

Holy Rosary Catholic School

Snake River Montessori School

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates if more districts announce they are closing.

For the most up-to-date road conditions visit 511 Idaho. Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the latest weather conditions are found here.