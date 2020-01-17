TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
30°
mist
humidity: 92%
wind: 24mph SSW
H 25 • L 24

SNOW DAY: These schools are closed Friday due to winter weather

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Weather

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Stock image

The following school districts have canceled classes on Friday, Jan. 17 due to winter weather conditions.

CLOSURES

  • Aberdeen School District 58
  • Bonneville Joint School District 93
  • Idaho Falls School District 91
  • American Falls School District 381
  • American Heritage Charter School
  • Lighthouse Montessori School
  • Holy Rosary Catholic School
  • Snake River Montessori School

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates if more districts announce they are closing.

For the most up-to-date road conditions visit 511 Idaho. Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the latest weather conditions are found here.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: