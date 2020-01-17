SNOW DAY: These schools are closed Friday due to winter weather
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
The following school districts have canceled classes on Friday, Jan. 17 due to winter weather conditions.
CLOSURES
- Aberdeen School District 58
- Bonneville Joint School District 93
- Idaho Falls School District 91
- American Falls School District 381
- American Heritage Charter School
- Lighthouse Montessori School
- Holy Rosary Catholic School
- Snake River Montessori School
EastIdahoNews.com will post updates if more districts announce they are closing.
For the most up-to-date road conditions visit 511 Idaho. Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the latest weather conditions are found here.