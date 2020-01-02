Teen rushed to hospital after police say a man broke into home and assaulted him

SHELLEY — A man is behind bars after police say he broke into a neighbor’s home in Shelley and assaulted a teenager.

Shelley Police Chief Rod Mohler told EastIdahoNews.com that around 2 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to a domestic battery call on Oak Street. When first responders arrived they found a teenager with lacerations and rushed him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Investigators later discovered a neighbor, Jorge Jesus Magdeleno and a possible second suspect forced their way into the home before beating the victim. Mohler said police believe the assault stemmed from a previous argument between the teenager and Magdaleno.

“It wasn’t about theft it was strictly about retaliation for something,” Mohler said.

Police said detectives have been unable to get a straight answer as to what happened since Magdeleno is not speaking.

Mohler also said they are holding off on releasing details about the second suspect at this time.

Family members told EastIdahoNews.com the teenager’s mother also received injuries, although she was not transported to the hospital.

Doctors released the teenager from the hospital later on Wednesday. Magdeleno remains behind bars at the Bingham County Jail on an aggravated battery charge.

A judge will set a bond amount at an initial court appearance on Thursday.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information is available.

The Shelley street where a man allegedly busted into a home and assaulted a teenager | Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com