These schools are closed Tuesday due to winter weather

IDAHO FALLS — The following schools have announced they will be closed Tuesday due to winter weather.

CLOSURES

Fremont County Joint School District 215

Snake river school district 52

A majority of schools in eastern Idaho were closed Monday because of severe weather.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates if more districts announce they are closing.

For the most up-to-date road conditions visit 511 Idaho. Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the latest weather conditions are found here.