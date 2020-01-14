These schools are closed Tuesday due to winter weather
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
IDAHO FALLS — The following schools have announced they will be closed Tuesday due to winter weather.
CLOSURES
- Fremont County Joint School District 215
- Snake river school district 52
A majority of schools in eastern Idaho were closed Monday because of severe weather.
EastIdahoNews.com will post updates if more districts announce they are closing.
For the most up-to-date road conditions visit 511 Idaho. Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the latest weather conditions are found here.