Thieves steal more than $6,000 worth of chainsaws, local store owners say

BLACKFOOT — A local business had a shock Monday when they found someone had stolen some of their most expensive products.

The owners of All-States Distributing in Blackfoot were running some errands in Idaho Falls when their daughter called and told them nine of their Husqvarna chainsaws were gone. The total loss is more than $6,000.

“My daughter called us and said there were nine chainsaws missing. So we rushed back here and sure enough, there’s nine missing. And they’re the high-end ones, not the smaller ones,” Koree Thompson told EastIdahoNews.com.

Koree and Darren Thompson own All-States Distributing. The family-owned business sells and repairs small power equipment such as lawnmowers, snowblowers, trimmers and chainsaws.

Thompson said there was no sign of a break-in, and it’s not clear how the merchandise was stolen.

The owners said they have filed a report with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, but hope anyone with information about the theft will come forward and let law enforcement know.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said they believe the burglary took place sometime over the weekend. Deputies are continuing to investigate.

The chainsaws are Husqvarna brand. The specific models that were stolen are the 395 XP 28 inch, 572 XP 20 inch, 565 28 inch, two 562 XP 24 inch, 550 XP 20 inch, 465 Ranch 24 inch, 560 Rancher 24 inch and a 455 Rancher 20 inch.

Anyone with information should contact the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at 208-785-4440.