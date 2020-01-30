Turkey hunt season is still several months away, but the application period opens this Saturday

The following is a news release from the Idaho Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS — Hunters who are hoping to participate in a spring controlled turkey hunt can apply for one soon.

The application period opens on Saturday, Feb. 1, and runs through March 1. Results will be made available by March 20, and any leftover tags will go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis on April 1.

Hunters may apply at any hunting and fishing license vendor or Fish and Game office with a credit card by calling (800) 554-8685 or online. A 2020 Idaho hunting license is required to apply.

There is a nonrefundable application fee of $6.25 for residents and $14.75 for non-residents. Only one application per person or group will be accepted. Additional applications will result in all applications being declared ineligible.

Hunters can find a full list of spring controlled hunts Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer 2020-21 Seasons and Rules brochure, which will be posted to Fish and Game’s website in early February and available in print at license vendors and Fish and Game offices in mid-February.

Junior hunters must be between the ages of 10 and 17 to participate in controlled youth hunts, but a 9-year-old may buy a junior license to apply for a controlled hunt, provided the hunter is 10 years old at the time of the hunt they are applying for.

A turkey hunter must have a controlled hunt permit and a general tag or extra tag to hunt in a controlled hunt, and can only harvest one bird per controlled hunt permit.