Two women arrested for transporting meth from Montana to Nevada

LEADORE — Two women from Great Falls, Montana, were arrested Tuesday after their car broke down near Leadore, and authorities discovered they were transporting drugs from Montana to Nevada.

Lynn Walker, 41, and Ladonna Loney, 54, broke down on Idaho Highway 28 near Leadore, according to a Salmon Police Department news release. While in town, Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner said the two women apparently stole a credit card from a local man.

During an investigation into the alleged theft, law enforcement discovered an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and a gun stolen from the Great Falls area. Police officers also seized $3,800 of suspected drug money.

Walker was arrested for felony grand theft for possession of a stolen credit card. Loney was arrested for felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of meth and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

Both women were transported to the Lemhi County Jail.