UPDATE: Semi blockage cleared, traffic moving again

UPDATE

The semitruck has become unstuck and is no longer blocking the highway. Traffic is moving again.

ORIGINAL STORY

RIRIE — A semitruck that slid on US Highway 26 is blocking both directions of traffic near Ririe.

Sean Garner is in one of several cars that is unable to drive on the highway because of the semi. He tells EastIdahoNews.com it appears the driver was headed east when he somehow slid across both the eastbound and westbound lanes. Traffic is blocked around 4 miles east of the gas station in Ririe, according to Garner.

A tractor is on the scene trying to clear snow around the semi so the driver can turn around, Garner says. Drivers should avoid this section of the highway until the accident is cleared.

