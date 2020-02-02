TODAY'S WEATHER
2 highways closed due to blowing snow, avalanche danger

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

TETONIA — The Idaho Transportation Department has closed Idaho Highway 32 between Tetonia and Ashton due to drifting and blowing snow.

Idaho Highway 33 is also closed at the Wyoming State Line because of the danger of an avalanche.

Drivers will need to use alternative routes and it’s unknown when the highways will re-open.

Live road cameras can be viewed here and the latest weather forecast is here.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

