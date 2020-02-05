5 eastern Idaho highways closed due to blowing and drifting snow

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department has closed sections of five eastern Idaho highways due to blowing and drifting snow or excessive snow accumulation.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, the following sections of highways are closed:

U.S. Highway 20 between Idaho Falls and U.S. Highway 26

Interstate 15 between Dubois and the Montana border

Idaho Highway 47 between Ashton and Warm River

Idaho Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia

Idaho Highway 32 betweent Ashton and Tetonia

ITD reports high winds, coupled with heavy snowfall, are causing blowing and drifting snow. Visibility is significantly reduced.

It’s not clear when any of the roads will reopen.

There are currently several winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings in eastern Idaho. Snow is predicted throughout the region for most of Monday. The worst of the snow is expected south of Idaho Falls to the Utah border.

For a complete forecast visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.

For more information visit about road conditions 511 Idaho.

Idaho Transportation Department