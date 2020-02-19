Chad and Lori Daybell board another plane and leave Maui

MAUI, Hawaii — Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell are returning to the island of Kauai after arriving in Maui two days ago.

Lori’s children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his sister, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, have not been seen since September. The Daybells, formerly of Rexburg, have been named as persons of interest in their disappearance but have not been charged. They have been living in Hawaii for at least two months.

The couple boarded a plane at the Kahului Airport on Tuesday around 2 p.m. Hawaii time. Several passengers and airport employees tell EastIdahoNews.com they were quiet and kept to themselves. Sources say a police officer came to the gate to verify the Daybells were on the flight after they were observed checking in.

Chad and Lori Daybell arrived at the Kauai airport Tuesday afternoon. | Courtesy photo

RELATED | With Chad and Lori Daybell on the move, retired FBI agent explains what could happen next

Chad and Lori’s presence was immediately known when they landed in Maui on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. A woman who asked to remain anonymous sent EastIdahoNews.com photos of the couple at a car rental counter. They were seen with luggage, and Lori appeared to have “smudged black eyeliner, layers of face makeup and bags under her eyes,” the woman said.

Chad and Lori Daybell observed at a car rental counter Sunday afternoon at the Maui airport. | Courtesy photo

“It was a chilling experience to see her in person. I had eye contact with her after I took the photo through the window of Hertz,” the woman says. “I wanted to let her know that I saw her, that it’s not just the police and media who are watching her because there are parents like me everywhere who care about JJ and Tylee and will never stop looking. … When she saw me through the glass, I pointed at her and mouthed, ‘I see you. Where are your kids?’ She looked at me, raised her eyebrows and just shrugged.”

A spokesperson for the Maui Police Department told MauiNow.com they are not involved in any investigations pertaining to Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. Law enforcement in Idaho and Hawaii are aware the couple is traveling.

When the Daybells arrive in Kauai, they will be greeted with at least one poster hanging on a speed limit sign that says, “Where are the Children?”

Courtesy photo