Chef Jeff shows how you can make succulent lemon butter poached lobster tails
Chef Jeff, EastIdahoNews.com
Chef Jeff
Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen with a simple technique for preparing succulent and buttery lobster tail.
Ingredients
- ¼ c. lemon juice
- 1 lb. or 4 sticks salted butter, cubed
- 1 tbsp. tarragon, chopped (optional)
- 2-6 3oz. lobster tails, shells removed, completely thawed
- Instant read thermometer
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Prepare the lobster by removing it from its shell and season with a little salt and pepper. Set
aside.
- In a medium saucepan, bring the lemon juice and chopped tarragon to a boil. Lower the heat to low and whisk in the butter a few cubes at a time until it is all melted and a sauce is formed. Use an instant read thermometer and bring the sauce to 160-180 degrees. Do not let it boil.
- Add the lobster tails and cook 6-8 minutes, turning often. The tails, should reach an internal temperature of about 140-145 degrees.
- Serve with the poaching liquid as a sauce.
Chef Jeff Jackson is the corporate chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. Jeff appears on weekly television cooking segment on various TV stations in Salt Lake City and east Idaho.
He has always loved cooking since he was very young and graduated with high honors from the SLC Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant, and enjoys catering private and corporation gatherings.
Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together. Watch for his exciting recipes every Wednesday on eastidahonews.com.