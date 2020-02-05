Chef Jeff’s hearty rice cooker pancakes
Chef Jeff, EastIdahoNews.com
Chef Jeff
Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen with a unique way to prepare a hearty pancake in a rice cooker!
Ingredients
- 2 c. all-purpose flour
- 2 ½ tsp. baking powder
- ¼ tsp. salt
- 2 tbsp. brown sugar
- 2 lg. eggs
- 1 ½ c. milk
- 1 10c. capacity rice cooker
Directions
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. In a separate
mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk until blended. Combine the two and mix until
only small lumps remain.
- Spray the interior of your rice cooker pan with non-stick spray. Pour in the batter. If your rice cooker is smaller, you may have to use less batter, just make sure the batter doesn’t fill the pan more than a third to halfway.
- If your rice cooker has a timer function, set it to 45 minutes. If it’s like mine with just a
cook/warm function, just press the cook button and if it pops to warm before the 45 minutes
are up, just keep it closed and it should continue the cooking process to 45-50 minutes.
- Once the time is up, open it and the top should look pale and a little moist with the sides
starting to pull away from the pan. This is completely normal. Test its doneness by inserting a
toothpick that should come out clean.
- Cool and few minutes and carefully invert the pancake onto a serving dish. Cut into wedges and
serve with syrup and berries.
Chef Jeff Jackson is the corporate chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. Jeff appears on weekly television cooking segment on various TV stations in Salt Lake City and east Idaho.
He has always loved cooking since he was very young and graduated with high honors from the SLC Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant, and enjoys catering private and corporation gatherings.
Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together. Watch for his exciting recipes every Wednesday on eastidahonews.com.