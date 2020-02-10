Dr. Oz to air show Tuesday focused on Daybell case

IDAHO FALLS — Dr. Oz is featuring the latest developments in the case of two missing Rexburg children on his syndicated daytime talk show Tuesday.

Kay and Larry Woodcock, the grandparents of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, will appear on the show, along with EastIdahoNews.com news director Nate Eaton. Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi, a former Brooklyn homicide prosecutor, will discuss legal matters surrounding the case and give her opinion on why nobody has been arrested.

JJ and his sister, Tylee Ryan, have not been seen since September. Lori Vallow Daybell, the children’s mother, and her new husband, Chad Daybell, are considered persons of interest in the disappearance. The couple has been in Hawaii for at least two months.

The latest news and information on the case can be found here in a special section on EastIdahoNews.com.

Dr. Oz airs at 11 a.m. on KPVI Channel 6.