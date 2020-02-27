Dr. Phil devotes Thursday show to Daybell case

IDAHO FALLS — Dr. Phil will devote his show Thursday to the case of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, two Rexburg children who have been missing since September.

The sibling’s brother, Colby Ryan, will appear on the show, along with JJ’s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, and Tylee’s aunt, Annie Cushing.

“It’s a mystery that has America baffled. An Idaho teenager and her younger brother with special needs vanish and haven’t been seen by anyone since late September, 2019,” a show description reads. “Their mother, Lori Vallow, has been arrested in Hawaii, but isn’t cooperating with authorities. Adding to the mystery, four untimely deaths surround Lori and her newest husband, Chad Daybell, yet Lori refuses to say a single word regarding her children’s whereabouts. How could 17-year-old Tylee and 7-year-old JJ have gone missing without a trace? Today, the children’s family members speak to Dr. Phil.”

Dr. Phil airs at 4 p.m. on KIDK Channel 3.