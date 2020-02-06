Driver knocks over light pole on Pocatello Creek off-ramp

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

POCATELLO — On Feb. 5, 2020, at approximately 3:10 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle crash on the I-15 Exit 71 off-ramp. This is also known as the Pocatello Creek off-ramp in Pocatello.

Kelsie M. Cota, 20, of Blackfoot, was exiting Interstate 15 at the southbound Pocatello Creek off-ramp, in a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz. Cota drove off the right shoulder of the off-ramp and struck a light pole, knocking the light pole over. The light pole landed across all lanes of the off-ramp.

Kyle A. Cota, 21, of Blackfoot, was a passenger in the vehicle. Kyle Cota was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Kelsie M. Cota was wearing a seat belt. Kyle A. Cota was not wearing a seat belt.

The off-ramp was blocked for approximately one hour and six minutes.