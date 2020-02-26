East Idaho Elects: Steve Anderson seeking re-election as Jefferson County Sheriff

RIGBY – Steve Anderson has served as Jefferson County Sheriff since May 2015 and he officially announced Wednesday he is seeking reelection.

He is currently running unopposed, but the filing deadline for other candidates to apply is sometime in March.

Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com his proudest accomplishment over the last five years is the increased revenue at the jail.

“I’m in a unique position where I have a big jail with a small population, so I’m able to contract and bring in revenue which goes into our county budget. So we’ve been able to have new equipment, new vehicles and pay raises without raising taxes,” Anderson says.

In a news release, Sheriff Anderson says jail contracts with the Idaho Dept of Corrections, the Immigration Department, and the United States Marshals Service have brought in about $6 million to Jefferson County.

“Other jails in the state are overcrowded and it is a huge problem. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is in a unique position to house inmates from other facilities that need the bed space. The revenue generated is approximately $7,000 a day,” says Anderson.

He says the sheriff’s office has continually operated between 4% and 6% under budget.

Anderson says he likes the direction the sheriff’s office is going. The community is growing and they’re growing with it and he wants to be part of it.

Anderson grew up in Twin Falls and has worked in law enforcement for the last 24 years. He joined the military after high school and served four years active duty. His military service combined with his family history was a huge influence on his decision to go into law enforcement.

“My grandfather was in law enforcement and I was a military police officer, so that sparked my interest,” he says.

After graduating from Police Officer and Standards Training, he worked as a patrol officer. He moved up the ranks in Jefferson County, eventually becoming Chief Deputy before serving as Sheriff.

Sheriff Anderson is currently the vice-chairman of the Idaho Jail Standards Committee. He is also a past president of the Tri-County Sheriff’s Association and was on the Family Crisis Center Board of Directors.

“It has been a privilege and an honor to serve the citizens of Jefferson County and I would appreciate your support in the upcoming election,” Anderson says.

A primary election will be held May 19. The general election is Nov. 3.