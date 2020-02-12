Expansions underway at Idaho Falls Regional Airport

IDAHO FALLS — If you drive through Idaho Falls on any given day, it’s clear that the business sector is growing. The Idaho Falls Regional Airport is only adding to that growth.

During a news conference Tuesday, airport director Rick Cloutier announced the airport is adding a fifth Allegiant Air flight from Idaho Falls to San Diego this spring.

“We are very excited to add San Diego to our destinations,” Rick Cloutier said. “This addition along with the other destinations Allegiant serves gives us the opportunity to serve the eastern Idaho region with more choices and better service.”

Flights will begin June 5 but you can start booking flights immediately. The new seasonal route will operate twice weekly with flights listed as low as $59 one-way.

Over the years, Allegiant has gradually added Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Oakland and Phoenix as travel destinations at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport.

The total number of nonstop flights currently offered in Idaho Falls is now eight. The airport recently announced a fifth Denver flight, along with the addition of larger aircraft to accommodate more passengers.

“With the exception of Boise, that makes us the airport with the most nonstop destinations in Idaho,” Cloutier tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We set passenger records last year. Over 350,000 people came in and out through the airport. This not only serves the business community, but also the leisure community because we are the gateway to many leisure (destinations).”

Construction on a new terminal will begin this spring, which will add another 35,000-square-feet to the airport, three new gates, additional holding room space and TSA screening space, as well as restaurant and concession space.

The project is expected to last 18 months, with an estimated completion date slated for October or November 2021.

“Bringing (new) businesses to the community requires a vibrant airport. It assists (with the growth of the community) not only economically but as a regional powerhouse,” Cloutier says. “The airport’s economic impact has grown tremendously over the last five years.”

The airport unveiled a new baggage claim area in October after a runway expansion project. Tailwind Concessions opened a new restaurant inside the airport in Dec. 2018.

“We are the second busiest airport in the state, so we’re very excited today to continue to add to that,” Cloutier said.

Visit the airport’s website for more information.