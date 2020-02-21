Flights, church record changes, warrants and more: Events this week that led up to Lori Daybell’s arrest

REXBURG — Lori Vallow Daybell stayed busy in the days leading up to her arrest as law enforcement prepared to take her into custody in Kauai.

She and her husband, Chad Daybell, had been living on the island since Dec. 1, according to court documents, and had attended worship services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. But it was only within the past two weeks that Lori officially had her membership record transferred into a new congregation. Local church leaders tell EastIdahoNews.com records of her children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, were not transferred into the ward, and neither were Chad’s.

On Sunday, Feb. 16, Chad and Lori caught an afternoon flight to Maui. That same day, at least one poster saying

‘Where are the Children?’ was taped to a sign on Kauai.

When the couple arrived in Maui, a woman, who asked to be anonymous, took a photo as Chad and Lori stood at a car rental counter. The woman, who was outside the business, told EastIdahoNews.com that Lori saw her take the picture. The woman says she mouthed the words, “Where are your children?” and Lori responded with a shrug.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, Rexburg Police served a search warrant at Self Storage Plus and seized items Lori had left in a unit last October and November. Detectives took a photo album, children’s clothing, blankets, sporting gear and other personal things were taken. That same day charges were filed against Lori in Madison County.

The couple returned to Kauai from Maui Tuesday afternoon and passengers on the plane say Chad and Lori were holding hands and acting “lovey-dovey.” They returned to their condo in Princeville and a neighbor spotted them riding bikes.

On Thursday afternoon, Kauai Police went to the Daybell’s townhome and arrested Lori Daybell on two counts of desertion and nonsupport of children, resisting and/or obstructing an officer, solicitation and contempt. She was booked into jail on $5 million bond.

Lori is scheduled for her first court appearance in Hawaii Friday afternoon. She could waive extradition and be brought back to Idaho to answer for her charges.