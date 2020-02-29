Have a heart. Two local organizations asking for Facebook page likes for a good cause

IDAHO FALLS — Two organizations teamed up with the goal to help people affected by heart issues, but they need the community’s help to make that happen.

In honor of National Heart Health Month, AlphaGraphics and the Idaho Falls Community Hospital started a campaign on their Facebook pages. They’ll match a dollar per like for each Facebook page like they receive. Funds will go to the Idaho Heart Foundation. The fundraiser began Feb. 17 and runs until Saturday (the end of the month).

“Over the past few years, I have had the opportunity to work with the Idaho Heart Foundation and have seen the amount of good they provide the community,” AlphaGraphics Marketing Director Adam Bostrom said in a news release. “I have come to realize that there are so many people directly and indirectly affected by the many heart health issues out there that we can not stand idle. We need to help organizations like Idaho Heart Foundation provide the support and equipment to combat one of the top causes of death in the United States.”

AlphaGraphics will match up to $2,500 and the Idaho Falls Community Hospital will match up to $1,500. If a person likes both Facebook pages, $2 will be donated. The Idaho Heart Foundation can potentially be awarded $4,000.

Idaho Heart Foundation Vice President Jake Gilbert said all of the funds will go back to the community. He wants to make sure the community is better prepared for cardiac situations by using the donated funds to help provide automatic external defibrillators to police.

AlphaGraphics and the Idaho Falls Community Hospital’s social media campaign logo. | AlphaGraphics Facebook

“Our police are usually the first responders to show up on any cardiac distress scene. (The funds are) going to help our community so there’s a better survival rate, so they are better equipped and ready to take on those cardiac situations,” Gilbert said. “Right now, they aren’t outfitted with any AEDs in their squad cars, so that’s our biggest goal to make sure no matter what, this community is better prepared for situations like that.”

Idaho Falls Community Hospital Chief Operations Officer Casey Jackman seconds Gilbert.

“If we can help take care of the community, that’s our whole intent,” Jackman said.

Along with the donations, employees at several of the AlphaGraphics business centers and the Idaho Falls Community Hospital are wearing red matching shirts during the last week of February. They want to show their support of the Idaho Heart Foundation and heart health survivors, and they encourage all to wear red and join in the cause.

“We’re grateful we have great companies such as AlphaGraphics and the Idaho Falls Community Hospital and all of our sponsors that’ve donated to help us out. We’re very blessed to have such caring people,” Gilbert said.