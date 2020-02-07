JetBlue founder launches ‘world’s nicest airline’

(CNN) — Twenty years after launching JetBlue from an office building in Queens, New York, its founder has filed plans to launch a new airline with flights starting by year’s end.

Breeze Airways, which has applied for an airline operating certificate with the US Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration, is actually founder David Neeleman’s fifth airline start-up. Besides JetBlue, he’s also launched Morris Air, WestJet and Azul.

Initially, Breeze will target mid-sized US city pairs that don’t currently have nonstop service. “Breeze will fly non-stop service between places currently without meaningful or affordable service,” said Neeleman, Breeze’s CEO and president, in a press release.

“We brought humanity back to the airline industry with JetBlue,” Neeleman said. “Today, we’re excited to introduce plans for ‘the World’s Nicest Airline.'”

The airline has leased thirty Embraer 195 aircraft to serve smaller markets. Those planes are slated for delivery starting in May.

Breeze has also ordered 60 new Airbus 220-300 airplanes to serve mid-sized markets, and those will start being delivered in April 2021.