Newsmakers Encore: How Costco ended up coming to Idaho Falls & the city’s economic development outlook

In this encore edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and Idaho Falls Economic Coordinator Dana Briggs.

The main focus of the conversation, originally posted in June 2019, is the Costco that is being built in Idaho Falls. Briggs and Casper give us the background on why the retailer decided to build here, what’s next with the project and if there are any other businesses coming to town.

Casper and Briggs also discuss economic development plans for Idaho Falls and what the future holds for the city.

