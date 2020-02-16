Newsmakers Encore: The woman who helped detectives solve a murder after the killer confessed to her

In this encore edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Loren Pettersson. Pettersson played a key role in helping detectives solve a 2017 homicide case in Bonneville County and originally spoke with Eaton in October 2019.

Pettersson was friends with Jameion Hernandez, the man currently serving 25 years to life in prison for the murder of Lisa Stukey. When the crime happened in July 2017, Hernandez confessed to Pettersson that he had killed Stuckey.

Hernandez threatened Pettersson that if she told anyone, he would hurt her or her family. After keeping the secret for a few weeks, Pettersson broke her silence and told detectives everything. She gave them the break they needed and Hernandez was arrested.

In her interview with Eaton, Pettersson shared chilling details of the case and her interactions with Hernandez. She also had a special message for him and his family.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.