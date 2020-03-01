1 person dies, 2 others hospitalized following 4-car crash in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — An Ammon man is dead following a four-vehicle crash near Idaho Falls Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred sometime after 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 91 and West 65th S. near Idaho Falls.

A news release from Idaho State Police indicates 84-year-old Richard Whiting of Shelley was headed southbound on U.S. 91 in a 1991 Ford pickup. He and his female passenger collided with 66-year-old Jerry Clark of Ammon, who was driving a 2018 Honda CRV.

Clark then collided with a 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup, driven by 45-year-old Douglas Nordstrom of Rigby. The debris from the crash hit a fourth vehicle, a 2013 Honda Accord, driven by 39-year-old Tyson Floyd of Idaho Falls.

Whiting, his female passenger, and Clark were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance. Clark died of his injuries at the hospital. Next of kin has been notified.

The road was blocked for three hours as crews worked to clean up the wreckage.

Idaho State Police is still investigating. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Fire Department also responded.

Courtesy Brooke Wheeler Lambert