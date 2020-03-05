Biz Buzz: Here’s what’s happening with the old Shopko building in Idaho Falls

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

IDAHO FALLS

Local storage company moving into Shopko building

INdorStor at 1755 N. Yellowstone in Idaho Falls | Courtesy photo

IDAHO FALLS — Rumors have been swirling about what’s happening to the old Shopko building at 800 E. 17th St. in Idaho Falls over the last several weeks.

Steve Keim acquired the 90,000-square-foot space in November after it had sat vacant for several months. He tells EastIdahoNews.com it will soon be the home of iNdorStor Storage Solutions, providing indoor storage units.

“It’s still being finished up, but it’s pretty close,” Keim says. “Construction is going on as we speak.”

The first phase of construction is slated for completion later this spring, but Keim is uncertain when the whole project will be finished.

INdorStor will include multiple, fully climate-controlled storage units ranging in size from 10 feet by 10 feet to 15 by 25 feet.

The project is still in the design phase, so Keim doesn’t yet know how many units there will be.

“The office portion of the building will offer shipping and freight receiving, package delivery and document-shredding services,” he says.

Keim worked in commercial real estate for several years before realizing there was a need for warehouse/storage space in eastern Idaho, and that’s what lead him to open iNdorStor. Keim acquired the property formerly occupied by the Yellowstone Square Mall at 1755 N. Yellowstone about 10 years ago. He turned it into commercial warehouse space, and he added indoor storage space about two years ago.

The decision to open a second location was driven by increasing demand, he says, and the Shopko building was a good fit for additional storage units.

“It’s a blessing to the community to be able to repurpose vacant, big-box square footage. As retailers struggle and these properties become available, some are more well-adaptive than others for various uses. But to fill a big space like that with a needed service is certainly better than it being a vacant property for years,” Keim says.

Keim would not say if the parking lot in front of the building, which has several large potholes, will be repaired as part of the construction.

If you’re in need of storage space and would like to reserve a spot at iNdorStor, call Jessica at (208) 525-8088. Visit the website or Facebook page to learn more.

Storage units inside iNdorStor’s location on Yellowstone. | Courtesy photo

Several of you inquired about a Cracker Barrel restaurant opening at this location. We reached out to learn whether there were any plans to open a store in eastern Idaho.

“We’re always considering opportunities for new locations, but we have no announcements to make at this time about opening a new store in Idaho,” the restaurant wrote in response. “We’ll be sure to let you know if that changes any time in the near future.”

Next Pocatello City Council meeting will focus on health with 3 new proclamations

POCATELLO – Three health-focused proclamations are on the agenda for Thursday’s Pocatello City Council meeting. First, Mayor Brian Blad will proclaim March to be “National Athletic Training Month” in the Gate City, focusing on athletes’ contribution to health care encouraging “all citizens to learn more about the importance of athletic training.” A proclamation setting March 11 as Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day will also happen, which will recognize nutritionists’ efforts to provide science-based nutrition in the hope of achieving optimum health. The third proclamation on the agenda will establish March as National Nutrition Month in Pocatello. Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Monster Truck Insanity tour coming to eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – Live A Little Productions, based in Rigby, is proud to announce the Monster Truck Insanity Tour will invade the Sandy Downs Arena in Idaho Falls for two huge events on Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16. This show includes some of the nation’s best monster trucks, along with wild Figure 8 Racing Madness, ATV Quad Wars, Mr. Xtreme Stunt Man and the Livin’ Free Monster Truck Ride experience where spectators can take a ride in a real monster truck. The show begins at 7 p.m. each night with a pit party from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online or at I-Pull on N. Woodruff.

Rigby Chamber asking for your support during annual farmer merchant banquet

RIGBY — The annual farmer, merchant and community recognition banquet is happening Tuesday, March 17, at Rigby Middle School, and the Rigby Chamber of Commerce is asking you to donate items for a live auction. Anything you can contribute — from food items to gift cards — is appreciated. Kirk and Becky Coates from Blue Mule Auction Company in Shelley will be the auction’s masters of ceremonies. The auction begins at 6:30 p.m., and dinner is at 7. Please drop off your items at First American Title in Rigby. All proceeds benefit the Rigby Chamber. If you have any questions, call Brandy at (208) 745-8107.

ASHTON

How a local power company is giving back to its customers

Power pole lineman at Fall River Electric. | Facebook photo

ASHTON — Several miles south of Ashton along U.S. Highway 20 sits eastern Idaho’s only member-owned utility company.

Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative provides power to 14,000 customers throughout eastern Idaho, western Wyoming and southwest Montana and is one of about 900 member-owned power companies in the U.S.

One of the perks of being a member of Fall River Electric, according to company spokesman Ted Austin, is lower rates on your power bill.

