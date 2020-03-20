Bone found at Timber Creek Campground is not tied to DeOrr Kunz, sheriff says

LEADORE — A small bone discovered at Timber Creek Campground last summer does not belong to missing Idaho Falls toddler DeOrr Kunz Jr.

Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner found the bone in June and sent it to the FBI office in Quantico, Virginia, for testing.

DeOrr vanished at the campground in July 2015 and there has been no sign of the child anywhere since that time.

“Preliminary testing couldn’t rule it out as being human, but tests at Quantico did not find any human DNA on the bone,” Penner tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s likely the remains are from an animal.”

Family members have been notified of the FBI’s findings, and Penner says the investigation into the missing child, who would be turning 7 this year, continues.

DeOrr was camping with his parents, Vernal DeOrr Kunz and Jessica Mitchell, his great-grandfather, Robert Walton, and Isaac Reinwand, a friend of Walton’s. Nobody has been charged in his disappearance but all on the trip are considered “persons of interest,” according to Penner. Walton died in June 2019.

