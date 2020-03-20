Stores setting aside special hours for at-risk customers

IDAHO FALLS –In the era of the COVID-19 coronavirus, going out in public to shop for the necessities can feel like a daunting task, especially for those most vulnerable to the effects of the virus. To help with that, some retailers are creating time for senior citizens and those with compromised immune systems to come shop without the large crowds.

Retailers with stores in eastern Idaho that have set aside special hours for the elderly and immunocompromised are Broulim’s, Smith’s, Walmart and Target.

Broulim’s, starting Friday, March 20, has set aside Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 to 7 a.m. for individuals 60 years old and older and those with compromised immune systems.

Albertsons is reserving 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for “senior citizens and other at-risk members of the community such as pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems.”

“Smith’s wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need to avoid busier and more crowded shopping times,” corporate affairs manager Aubriana Martindale said in a news release.

Smith’s is now reserved Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for senior citizens. From now until April 18, Smith’s is also waiving the curbside pick-up fee for online orders for those 60 and older.

“We request that customers respect these hours for the health of our community during this time of uncertainty. We appreciate all of our customers for their kind consideration, whose concern contributed to our decision to provide allocated hours for seniors,” Martindale said.

Starting on March 24 and going through April 28, Walmart will allow customers 60 and older to shop an hour before the store officially opens on Tuesdays. Walmart pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during that time.

Walmart also announced adjustments to its hours of operation. Store hours are now 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that already open after 7 a.m. will keep their same starting time.

Every Wednesday, Target is reserving the first hour of shopping (8 a.m. in Idaho Falls) for the elderly and those with underlying conditions. It is also closing at 9 p.m. every day.

Cabela’s is opening one hour earlier (8 a.m.) Monday through Friday for senior citizens.

If you know of a local store that is setting aside time for at-risk customers, please email us at news@eastidahonews.com, and we will update our list.