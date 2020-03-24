First cases of novel coronavirus reported in Jefferson County

RIGBY — Two cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Jefferson County.

The Eastern Idaho Public Health District reports a woman over the age of 65 got the virus while traveling outside the country. She was not hospitalized and is self-isolating at home.

The second case is a male over 65. The man also got the virus while outside the country. He has not been hospitalized and is recovering at home in isolation.

As is typical, no other information will be released about the individuals.

Epidemiologists with EIPH have begun their investigation. If other people are found to be exposed, health officials will contact them, provide them guidance, and will monitor them closely for symptoms.

There are currently nine reported cases in eastern Idaho. Six are in the Eastern Idaho Public Health District (Madison, Fremont, Teton, Bonneville, Lemhi, Clark, Jefferson and Custer counties). There are three cases in the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District (Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power counties).