Idaho coronavirus cases top 400 after another single-day high; death count increases, too

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Three Idaho counties reported their first positive tests for coronavirus on Monday and the statewide total saw its largest single-day jump, with 109 new confirmed cases for a total of 430.

Health officials also reported the seventh and eighth fatal coronavirus cases, with deaths occurring in Cassia and Ada counties.

The seventh coronavirus death in Idaho was reported Monday in Cassia County. According to the South Central Public Health District, a woman over the age of 70 died after she was hospitalized and had health complications. The health district indicated the woman caught the virus after she was visited by people who came from areas of community spread.

Why our case numbers might differ from the state’s The Idaho Statesman is tabulating confirmed coronavirus cases from Idaho’s seven health districts as they’re reported. The health districts report cases on their own schedules — some issue press releases, some simply update totals on their websites. And the reports happen at various times throughout the day. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, meanwhile, updates its statewide numbers once a day at about 5 p.m. Its numbers only include the cases the health districts have reported directly to the department. In some cases, health districts have reported cases publicly but not to the department by the daily deadline. The Statesman has a breakdown of each case included in our numbers here.

The eighth reported death was that of an Ada County resident, according to Central District Health. Three people in Ada County have died as a result of the coronavirus.

At around 5 p.m. Monday, health districts around the state reported that Elmore, Jerome and Minidoka counties had their first confirmed cases of the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

Ada County saw its total increase by 50 cases, to 163, according to the Central District Health website.

In the Southwest District, Canyon County’s number of cases grew to 47, up from 37 the day prior, and Gem County doubled from two cases to four.

Kootenai County reported its 29th case of coronavirus Monday afternoon, and the county now has community transmission, or community spread, according to the Panhandle Health District. “Community spread” is when public health professionals cannot specify an origin for an infection, such as tracing it to specific travel or contact with a specific individual.

Kootenai is the fourth county to report community spread in Idaho. The others are Blaine, Canyon and Ada.

The number of confirmed cases in Blaine County grew to 148 people as of Monday evening, according to the South Central Public Health District. The number in Twin Falls County grew to five. And Bonneville County is now reporting two cases of coronavirus, up from one last week.

Nez Perce County reported five new cases Monday afternoon, four of which involve people over the age of 75, according to a North Central Health District press release. The other case is someone in their 50s. Nez Perce County now has nine confirmed cases.

The state has now seen eight deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in at least 25 of Idaho’s 44 counties: Ada, Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Bonner, Bonneville, Canyon, Cassia, Custer, Elmore, Fremont, Gem, Idaho, Jefferson, Jerome, Kootenai, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka, Nez Perce, Owyhee, Payette, Teton, Twin Falls and Valley counties.

At least one of the 145 Ada County cases is the spouse of a U.S. Air Force airman. The airman had not visited the Mountain Home Air Force Base in at least the last 10 days because the couple lives and works in Boise.

Public affairs officer for the Mountain Home Air Force Base, 2nd Lt. Emileigh Rogers, confirmed the spouse’s case Monday for the Idaho Statesman. None of the airmen who live on the Elmore County base had tested positive for coronavirus as of Monday morning.

About 4,500 military members and civilians work on the base, not including any family members of airmen who may live on base. If an airman were to test positive, it would be reported to both Central District Health and the Department of Defense, Rogers said.

This article was first published by the Idaho Statesman. It is used here with permission.