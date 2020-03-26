LDS Church closes all temples

The following is a letter from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to members, sent Wednesday, March 25, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

After careful and prayerful consideration, and with a desire to be responsible global citizens, we have decided to suspend all temple activity churchwide at the end of the day on March 25, 2020. This is a temporary adjustment, and we look forward to the day when the temples will reopen.

Please be assured of our sincere love and appreciation for your devotion and faith.

Sincerely,

The First Presidency

The following details have also been provided:

Temple staff will contact all patrons with an existing appointment to confirm cancellation.

When temples resume activity, patrons should contact the temple to reschedule their living ordinances.

Members with additional questions are invited to visit with their bishop or stake president.

