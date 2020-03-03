Life Lessons: What Marlin Griffith learned as his wife battled mental illness

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Marlin Griffith is 78-years-old and moved to Idaho after his wife died. He served in the military and is the proud father of several children.

Marlin says his life hasn’t been easy and his wife battled mental illness for years. One day he came home from work and she was sitting in the middle of the living room floor. She told him she had been abused as a child and he worked to get her the help she needed.

Marlin has learned a lot in his life. Watch the video above to hear his words of wisdom.