Local doctor touts benefits of meditation and invites you to give it a try in her free classes

IDAHO FALLS — A local psychologist is spreading the news about a free health tool she believes can positively impact individuals, communities and possibly the world.

Dr. Carol Anderson is the owner of the Psychology Center of Idaho Falls, which specializes in counseling services and neuropsychology. She started offering meditation classes as a way to give back to the community.

“One of the reasons why I’m doing this class is because I think there’s an added benefit to being in community with others and feeling like you have a common purpose or common goal,” Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Each meditation class is divided into three sections. She begins the class by talking about one meditation principle or principle of wellness. She spends about 10 minutes teaching about a specific topic, from self-compassion to forgiveness or letting go.

She then transitions into a guided meditation. During this time, participants meditate as they follow along to either Anderson’s voice or an audio recording.

Anderson wraps up the class with a silent meditation. Individuals are asked to relax, remain quiet and try to keep their mind focused for a few minutes.

“We know that our lives are frantic, and we have this natural tendency to seek peace and quiet,” Anderson said. “People think (meditating requires you to) sit on a cushion for two hours a day. No. If it’s one minute a day, that’s one minute. There’s something. You have a path, you have a focus for your day.”

Renae Peterson, who works with Anderson, says there are also health benefits behind meditation. Laura Grimmer experienced some immediately after a 30-minute session.

“(Thursday) morning was crazy with kids, cars, and the ‘Are we going?’ and ‘Am I late?,'” Laura Grimmer recalls. “I got there (to class) and there was this moment of calmness. It’s pretty cool.”

Other benefits include stress reduction, controlled anxiety and improved sleep, according to healthline.com.

Anderson is attracted to Buddhist psychology and incorporates the principles of Buddhism into her teaching.

“In Buddhist thought, you start with yourself. You get calm and peaceful and attending, and then

it moves outwards,” Anderson said. “If you start (with yourself) and build outwards, you’ll affect somebody who affects somebody (and) change the consciousness of our planet.”

Anderson welcomes anyone from the community to “come as you are” and participate in her meditation classes. The sessions are held every Tuesday and Thursday from 8-8:30 a.m. at 3729 Woodking Drive.

“This is still kind of a relatively new idea for people,” Peterson said. “I really think it’s something so good to offer people here, just an opportunity, a safe place to try it and see how you feel.”

