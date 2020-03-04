Lori Daybell appears in Hawaii courtroom for the last time and will leave for Idaho tonight

KAUAI, Hawaii — Lori Vallow Daybell appeared in a Hawaii courtroom Wednesday morning for the last time and will be on an airplane to Idaho tonight.

Kauai County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Kollar said deputies who are transporting Daybell have arrived on the island and the group is preparing to leave. Craig De Costa, Daybell’s attorney, stated that his client does not want to be questioned by law enforcement.

“She is invoking her fifth amendment rights to remain silent,” De Costa said. “She should not be questioned without an attorney present during the transport, while waiting for the plane or when they land in Idaho.”

Once Daybell arrives in Madison County, she will have an initial court appearance Friday at 2 p.m. Her attorneys plan to ask Judge Faren Eddins to lower her bail.