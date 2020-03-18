Melaleuca hiring at least 50 employees to handle shopper surge

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca Inc. is hiring at least 50 employees to meet an increased demand of orders the company has experienced since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Idaho Falls-based company sells nutritional, personal care, cleaning and cosmetic products. Customers around the world have been ordering a record number of products such as Clear Defense hand sanitizer, Sol-U-Guard disinfectant and Peak Performance Pack vitamins.

“Health is on everyone’s minds right now and we are The Wellness Company,” says Cole Clinger, Melaleuca’s Chief Operations Officer. “People want a healthy immune system and they know we have great nutrition products. The number of new customers coming to Melaleuca is exploding and we can’t ship the orders fast enough. The orders are coming in so fast from those new customers and our existing customers that we need more people to fill them.”

Over the past few weeks, many businesses have seen a major slowdown as the CDC has urged Americans to stay home. Restaurants and small companies have been forced to close or lay employees off. Melaleuca is experiencing the opposite.

Clinger says some things have been tight, but as of right now they have been able to fulfill every order. Company leaders began monitoring coronavirus conditions in China months ago and took steps before the disease arrived in the United States.

“On January 23 we ordered several years supply of alcohol (Clear Defense) & thyme oil (Sol-u-guard),” Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot tweeted this week. “The world shortage we anticipated happened weeks later. A bottle shortage still created a three day stock out. We are back on sale & now have millions of pounds of thyme oil and alcohol!”

On January 23 we ordered several yrs. supply of alcohol (Clear Defense) & thyme oil (Sol-u-guard). The world shortage we anticipated happened weeks later. A bottle shortage still created a 3 day stock out. We R back on sale & now have millions of pounds of thyme oil and alcohol! — Frank L VanderSloot (@FLVanderSloot) March 16, 2020

The majority of Melaleuca customers purchase products online and the company aims to pack and ship every order within 24 hours. New employees will help in that process.

“The most urgent need right now is for individuals in our distribution center. We have a state-of-the-art system where the customer places their order, the employee then picks the items, puts them in a box and the box is then taped and shipped out,” Clinger says. “It’s very convenient because people can order directly from us and have their order shipped right to their front door rather than going to the store and facing the crowds.”

Melaleuca offers a variety of benefits including health, dental and vision insurance, 401(K) program with employer match, paid vacation, on-site restaurant and a $90 monthly product certificate for every employee. To apply or find out more information on the job openings, click here.

“We’ve got the best pay and the best benefits in east Idaho hands down. We look forward to having more people join us,” Clinger says.