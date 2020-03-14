National Weather Service predicting rain and snow showers in eastern Idaho this weekend

IDAHO FALLS — It’s been warmer the last couple weeks, but winter is not quite over yet. The National Weather Service is predicting a storm across most of eastern Idaho this weekend.

A mix of rain and snow is likely Saturday with mountain snow and valley rain initially. Expect rain showers with freezing rain Saturday morning in the Snake River plain. There will be a gradual change to snow Saturday night. The NWS reports it will be a wet snow that will transition back into rain Sunday.

Snow is generally expected to be continuous in Teton Valley and Island Park through Sunday evening.

One to three inches of snow is possible in Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony and surrounding communities. The Island Park area will bear the brunt of it with snowfall between six and 12 inches possible, according to the NWS.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s during the day with freezing temperatures in some areas Saturday night and Sunday night.

The latest weather and road conditions are available at EastIdahoNews.com by clicking here.