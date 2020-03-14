One person hospitalized following 3-car crash in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 26 and Iona Road in Idaho Falls.

The accident occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday.

A news release from Idaho State Police indicates 60-year-old Candi Gagnon of Idaho Falls was headed southwest on U.S. 26 in a 2013 Nissan Versa. Gagnon hit 18-year-old Benjamin Colson of Idaho Falls, who was headed west on Iona in a 2005 Pontiac G6.

Colson failed to yield to a stop sign, according to ISP.

Colson then hit 37-year-old Coley Jones of Missoula, Montana, who was stopped at the stop sign eastbound on Iona in his 2012 Chevrolet van.

Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt. Colson and Jones were not hurt, but Gagnon was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 26 and Iona west of the intersection were blocked for about an hour as crews worked to clean up the wreckage.