Businesses partner to randomly drop Easter baskets on porches

IDAHO FALLS — The Great Snake River Easter Egg Hunt brings thousands of children and their parents to Snake River Landing every Easter.

COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel the event this year but they’ve decided to do something unique to make up for it.

Teton Toyota, Snake River Landing, Just 4 Kids Urgent Care and other businesses have teamed up to randomly drop off 150 Easter baskets at homes across Idaho Falls.

“We were brainstorming how can we do something positive in the community and have a positive impact with all the news going around,” says Teton Toyota General Manager Travis Zmak. “We just want to brighten everyone’s day.”

The baskets contain toys, candy, activities and gift cards to local restaurants. They will be left on porches beginning Saturday at 8:30 a.m.