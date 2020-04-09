Club encourages community to plant gardens around Idaho Falls amid pandemic

IDAHO FALLS – A local gardening club isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic stand in it way of planting season.

The Idaho Falls Community Garden Association tells EastIdahoNews.com it is moving forward with the 2020 growing season despite the spread of COVID-19. And members are inviting you to participate.

“It’s an opportunity to be outside but still close to home and practice social distancing. (It gives you) an actual purpose for being outside, which I think is really healthy,” Garden Coordinator Sarah Mueller tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Right now, more than ever, people will be interested in the opportunity to grow their own food, to have local, organic produce.”

The association oversees three different gardens in Idaho Falls. One is on the east end of town in the vicinity of the College of Eastern Idaho. There is another on Rollandet near the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park, and the third one is on the west end of town by the airport.

The Idaho Falls Community Garden Association focuses on all aspects of growing, whether it be growing flowers, growing vegetables and fruits or simply growing a community of people who share a love of gardening.

Numerous plots of garden space are available to anyone who wants to participate. The size of the plot varies in each garden, ranging from 10 feet by 10 feet to 20 feet by 20 feet. And the specific plot size you receive depends largely on whether you’re a first-time member or a returning member, IFCGA President Kristi Appelhans says. One-on-one instruction is also available to first-time gardeners.

“There’s information for gardeners about building healthy soil,” says Appelhans.

The association offers free classes every winter and a lot of that information is posted on their website, Appelhans says.

“Since people have their own plots, they can bring their own tools and harvest their own produce,” Mueller says. “I garden at Rollandet with my 4 kids and find it very rewarding to teach my kids about organic gardening, growing our own food, soil health and composting.”

Awards are given every year for the best gardener in each location.

Even though it’s a community garden with lots of different people coming and going, Appelhans says it’s still a safe activity during the pandemic because there is adequate space in between each plot, and it accommodates a variety of schedules.

“You have people who come first thing in the morning, people who come in the middle of the day. You have other people who don’t come until the end of the day, and so there’s never this giant group of people gathering at one time,” says Appelhans.

In addition, Appelhans says the club has modified the way it ordinarily operates due to COVID-19. The registration process typically includes an orientation meeting and a chance for other gardeners to meet each other. These meetings will not be happening this year.

Those who are interested can register online or contact the association by email or phone. A member of the garden association board will help you decide which location is best for you and send you the appropriate registration information.

Courtesy Kristi Appelhans

The cost is $40. Gardeners supply their own seeds, plants and tools and are responsible for the care and maintenance of their plot and adjacent pathways during the season.

“It’s always a great time to garden, but I think this year will give people a sense of peace and calm productivity that maybe they’re missing because of all the challenges of COVID-19. We’d love to have anyone in the community who’s interested come grow with us,” Appelhans says.

To register or learn more, visit the website. You can also contact the association directly at (208) 524-0383 or email growifcga@gmail.com.