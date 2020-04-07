Gas prices keep dropping, now around $2 per gallon in Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Gas prices dropped another 14 cents on average in Idaho and could keep dropping.

AAA Idaho is predicting average gas prices throughout the state could drop below $2 per gallon within the next two weeks. Yet, Idaho is still ranked 11th in the nation for the most expensive gas prices.

As of Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of gas in Idaho is $2.17. That’s a drop of 39 cents over the last month. Locally, the average is $2.07 in Idaho Falls and in Pocatello, the average is $2.19.

There are a number of local gas stations where prices already have fallen below $2. Gasbudy.com is showing that many Idaho Falls gastations have dropped their prices that low.

The national average is $1.92. That’s 87 cents lower than last month.

“We were always thinking that gas prices could get down close to the $2 level. I don’t think that we thought it would happen this quickly, but there’s been just a pronounced effect from people staying closer to home,” AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde told EastIdahoNews.com.

Conde said the national demand for fuel is down to just 6.7 million barrels a day. Demand for fuel has not been that low since 1993.

“The economic engine is definitely sputtering while we work to limit the effects of COVID-19, and gas prices are falling faster than expected,” Conde said in a news release.

Even with the falling prices, Conde said other than essential workers who are still able to travel, people aren’t getting the benefits of cheap gas.