Isolation Inspiration: How Janice Dean of Fox News remains mostly sunny during hard times

I’ll be the first to admit that the news can be overwhelming and what’s happening in many parts of the country is terrifying. Our community has changed so fast and it’s a little scary not knowing what’s next.

I’ve been thinking of ways EastIdahoNews.com can present more positive, uplifting content during these uncertain times. Our main duty is to report the news – no matter how bad it is. But we also have an obligation to inform you of good things and hopefully entertain or enlighten you a little.

I’ve reached out to several people across the country who are known for their optimistic attitudes and asked them to video chat with me in a series we’re calling “Isolation Inspiration.” They’re meant to inspire you – no matter what situation you’re in.

Several years ago, I was covering a large snowstorm in Virginia by measuring snowfall totals with Kit-Kat bars. We dubbed it the “Kit-Kat-o-Meter,” and viewers began sharing pictures of the snow-covered candy bars on social media.

Somehow, Janice Dean, senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel, saw one of the photos on Twitter and shared it with her followers. It went viral, and I sent her a message thanking her for sharing. She mentioned that if I was ever in New York, I should stop in and say hello.

As luck would have it, my family had a trip planned to The Big Apple a few weeks later. Janice was out of town but arranged for us to tour FOX News with her colleague, Rick Reichmuth.

Janice is known for her positive, optimistic attitude and has been called the nicest person in television news. She released a book last year called “Mostly Sunny: How I Learned to Keep Smiling Through the Rainiest Days,” where she detailed her broadcasting career, how she’s battled multiple sclerosis and what she does to keep her head up.

You can follow Janice on social media. She appears weekdays on “Fox & Friends” and in the video player where she shares her isolation inspiration!

