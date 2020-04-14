Local therapy clinic launches free telehealth service for medical professionals

IDAHO FALLS – Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, medical health professionals across the globe and in eastern Idaho have been working to educate the public about the virus and help prevent it from spreading.

These men and women are on the front lines every day as they work to give patients the care they need, putting themselves at risk in the process.

In response, Superior Physical Therapy Spine & Sports, a local physical therapy clinic, just launched “PT FOR HEROES.”

PT FOR HEROES is a telehealth service offering remote physical and other therapy to doctors, nurses, and other health professionals.

The service is free and is specifically geared towards those experiencing neck, back or other pain due to long hours spent hunched over patients.

“Anything that pertains to physical therapy,” PT for Heroes Patient Care Coordinator Terri Campbell tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We are not an acute care provider. You obviously wouldn’t come to us if you had a broken arm.”

Any doctor, nurse, or other healthcare professional experiencing pain can visit the PT for Heroes website and fill out a form on the homepage. Once the form is complete, you are immediately sent to a page with participating physical therapists. Simply click to be taken to each practice and book your appointment.

You can also call the office in Idaho Falls or Pocatello for assistance.

“There is no fee, no co-payment, and this is 100 percent free and donated by each participating physical therapist and private practice,” according to a news release.

When you’re dealing with a pandemic, Campbell says stress is another factor that can cause or exacerbate pain. Campbell says she is grateful to all the men and women who are working longer hours than normal to help people and keep the community safe.

“We would like to thank them (for all they do). It is nothing short of heroic what they’re doing even though southeastern Idaho maybe hasn’t been as impacted as certain areas in the country. We do recognize that our emergency rooms and physicians are making a sacrifice and that it’s a struggle for them,” Campbell says.

Superior Physical Therapy has an office in Idaho Falls and Pocatello. The Idaho Falls location is at 3345 Potomac Way. The Pocatello office is at 1800 Flandro Drive. The Idaho Falls office can be reached at (208) 417-0090. The number for Pocatello is (208) 233-2248.

Visit the website to learn more.

Bart McDonald, owner and president at Superior Physical Therapy | Courtesy Terri Campbell