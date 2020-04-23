Steer leads police on chase through Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A steer apparently thought he would take a trip around Idaho Falls on Wednesday afternoon rather than follow the governor’s stay-at-home order.

A family living near Taylorview Middle School attempted to release the 2-year-old steer onto their property when he decided to run for it, according to Jessica Clements, spokeswoman for the Idaho Falls Police Department. Around 3:20, dispatch received a call of the loose steer and Idaho Falls Police, Idaho State Police and animal control with the city and county rushed to corral the animal.

After about an hour of strolling down Sunnyside Road and through the busy intersection of Yellowstone Highway, the steer made its way toward a construction area behind Walmart on Utah Avenue. Once there, Clements says, a county animal control officer used a tranquilizing dart to calm the steer as others moved in with ropes.

Clements says no one was hurt, and the family took the steer home in their trailer.