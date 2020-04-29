Vallow Daybell bond hearing to proceed, preliminary hearing postponed

REXBURG — After being postponed twice, a bond hearing for Lori Vallow Daybell will proceed Friday afternoon in Madison County.

The rescheduling comes after the Idaho Supreme Court issued an Emergency Reduction Order due to coronavirus. Courthouses have been operating at reduced levels and limited hearings have been held since March.

Daybell will appear in person but access to the 2 p.m. hearing will be extremely limited. Members of the public will not be permitted inside the Madison County Courthouse due to COVID-19. Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard has authorized EastIdahoNews.com to live stream the proceedings for the public and media outlets across the country.

While the bond hearing will proceed, Mark Means, Daybell’s attorney, has asked for her preliminary hearing to be continued. It was originally scheduled for May 7 and 8. Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood has agreed to the continuance and a new date has yet to be set.

