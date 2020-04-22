Bond hearing for Lori Vallow Daybell postponed again due to COVID19

REXBURG — A bond reduction hearing for Lori Vallow Daybell has been postponed a second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hearing was originally scheduled for April 17. It was postponed until April 24 but has now been pushed back to Friday, May 1 at 2 p.m.

The rescheduling comes due to a continued extension of the Idaho Supreme Court’s Emergency Reduction Order as a result of the coronavirus. Courthouses are currently operating at reduced levels due as limited hearings are being held and public access is extremely restricted.

Daybell is being held in the Madison County Jail on $1 million bail. She is charged with two counts of felony child abandonment, misdemeanor resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt of court.

Daybell’s children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, have been missing since September. She was arrested Feb. 20 in Kauai, Hawaii on $5 million bail and extradited to Idaho where Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins lowered her bond to $1 million on March 6.

One week later, Eddins stepped down after Daybell’s attorney, Mark Means, requested the judge remove himself. Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard is now presiding over the case and Means has made two motions for a bond reduction hearing.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Daybell on May 7 and 8. It’s unclear if it will be postponed due to coronavirus issues.

